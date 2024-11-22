Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch Police Seized 3D-printed Firearm, Arrest Gang Member And Associate

Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two males have been charged after Christchurch Police located a 3D-printed firearm in a car yesterday.

At 7.50pm on 21 November, officers observed a stolen car at a fast food restaurant in Ferry Road.

A 3D-printed firearm was located during a subsequent search of the car and has been seized.

A 20-year-old gang member and a 17-year-old gang associate have each been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/restricted weapon, and one of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

The 17-year-old will appear in Christchurch Youth Court on 22 November.

- Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander:

