Driver Safety Screens Now Rolling Out Across Auckland’s Bus Fleet

Driver safety screen / Supplied

Auckland’s bus drivers will be increasingly safe and secure as the rollout of bus driver safety screens accelerates thanks to funding confirmed by Auckland Council and the Government.

Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown today unveiled the first batch of driver safety screens being installed on Auckland’s bus fleet alongside Ritchies Transport Chief Executive Michele Kernahan and Auckland Transport Chief Executive Dean Kimpton.

Mayor Wayne Brown, Stacey van der Putten, Dean Kimpton and Michele Kernahan / Supplied

Mayor Wayne Brown says he prioritised funds for the safety screen rollout in recognition of the important frontline role our bus drivers play in keeping Auckland moving.

“We’ve all been appalled by the recent cowardly attacks on bus drivers who are just trying to do their job for the public,” Mayor Brown said.

“This is an investment in their security and is a recognition that their work matters.

“I’m very pleased we are now starting to see buses retrofitted with these screens hitting the road. It shouldn’t be necessary – but, sadly, it is.

“We need to look after our drivers and keep them safe. These screens will make a huge difference.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The bus drivers have been consulted on the design of these screens and the model that is being rolled out is something that incorporates their feedback. Tramways Union President Gary Froggatt has shown great leadership here and I want to acknowledge his important role.”

Auckland Transport Chief Executive Dean Kimpton says the safety screens unveiled today with Ritchies showcased the level of protection and reassurance drivers across Auckland would soon experience.

“Our teams at Auckland Transport have been working closely with Ritchies on this early rollout of 50 driver protection screens for buses based at their Takanini and Albany depots,” Mr Kimpton said.

“By next June we will have driver safety screens installed on more than 300 buses across Auckland, thanks to the investment from Auckland Council and bus operators like Ritchies.

“With the Government co-funding announced this morning we will be able to further accelerate the rollout and install screens on 80% of the buses used on AT’s network by July 2026.

“The safety of our bus drivers and passengers is a huge priority for Auckland Transport and we’re pleased to be making real progress towards a safer network for all.”

Notes:

There are now 35 buses being used for AT bus services with driver safety screens installed. By June 2025 there will be more than 300 buses with screens installed.

More than 2,330 bus drivers are employed across the eight bus operators operating bus services for AT.

AT operates more than 13,500 bus trips each weekday, with more than 1.4 million passenger boardings on the Auckland bus network each week.

Buses are the backbone of Auckland’s public transport network, carrying about 80 percent of passengers travelling on AT’s public transport network.

© Scoop Media

