SH1 Closed Between Kaiwaka And Bryderwyns Due To Fallen Tree

Friday, 22 November 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 is now closed between Kaiwaka and the Brynderwyns due to a fallen tree, which is posing a risk to power lines.

At this stage, the closure is expected to be in place for approximately two hours.

There are significant delays in the area and motorists are advised to delay their travel, where possible.

Those who need to travel should detour via Baldrock Road and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road. The detour is not suitable for HPMV and other heavy vehicles.

People should visit the NZTA Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz – for the latest information on the closure, detour and re-opening.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

© Scoop Media

