Police Seek Whereabouts Of Toa Pitman

Photo/Supplied

Whangārei Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Black Power member Toa Pitman.

The 42-year-old is being sought in connection with a violent family harm incident on 19 November.

Pitman also has multiple warrants for his arrest over other family harm offending.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, of Northland CIB, says Police consider him to be dangerous and he should not be approached.

“Pitman remains a serious threat to his victim, and it is a priority for our staff that he is taken into custody.

“He has a propensity to use violence, and he is believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

“We advise the public to not approach Pitman but call Police on 111 immediately.”

On Wednesday evening, a Police unit came across Pitman’s vehicle in the Kamo area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Crawford says Pitman failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated.

“Pitman stopped his vehicle and evaded Police on foot after the pursuit ended in Otangarei,” he says.

“During the incident, Police discharged a sponge round towards Pitman.”

Pitman is still at large, and Police enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

If you see Pitman, call Police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with general information to assist our enquiries can update us online or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

