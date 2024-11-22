Don’t Be Misled: Every Submission Counts For The Treaty Principles Bill

Rumours are circulating on social media claiming the Justice Select Committee will lump all online template submissions for the Treaty Principles Bill into a single count.

“This is not correct. Obviously, the select committee doesn't have to read multiple copies of the same templates, but it will know how many of that template have been filed, so every submission counts,” said lawyer, Roimata Smail.

Since launching her simple and user-friendly form that empowers anyone to have their say, her website has already attracted 7000 views, boosted by a 1000% spike in traffic this week after the hīkoi.

But since then, she’s started to field calls from confused whānau. So now wants to put the record straight with the correct information.

“The Environment Committee on the Fast Track Approvals Bill recently reviewed 26,855 submissions, including those filed using template forms,” she said.

“If it's the difference between not submitting at all and getting a template in, it's really important to submit a template.”

The busy Waitangi Tribunal Barrister encourages whānau and organisations to read the template, do more research, and feel free to add their own particular personal kōrero to it.

It is common for organisations to help the public wanting to file submissions to select committees by developing a template for a particular bill, she explains.

“There's a number of petitions as well where a person will just add their name to a petition, and the petitions count too. Every submission counts. Don't let this rumour put you off.”

