Tertiary Students To Spend Summer Learning On The Job At Council

School’s out for summer for many university students, but 21 will be trading lecture halls for real-world learning with summer internships and research projects at Tauranga City Council.

The group will apply what they’ve learnt at universities around New Zealand to a range of teams, including heritage and research, venues and events, and emergency management, for the next 12 weeks.

Lorena Kuchenbecker, who has recently completed her studies in planning and geography at the University of Waikato, is joining the Planning and Partnerships team.

It’s her second summer with Council, but her first as an intern after undertaking a research project last year. This time, her summer will involve monitoring and surveying how the community use and enjoy spaces such as playgrounds and boat ramps.

“It’s a well-rounded way to implement what I’ve learnt at university through working in the community. I came to know a bit more about the work council did last summer, and I’m looking forward to getting some more local government experience, and giving back too.”

Four undergraduate students will be completing summer research projects. Uriaan du Plessis, from the University of Waikato, is one of them.

He grew up in Tauranga and has just completed his third year of a civil engineering degree. He will be investigating if land development (including earthworks) impacts catchment hydrology.

“Even though it feels like a steep learning curve now, I’m excited to start climbing the hill and learn more about it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Tauranga has been home for most of my life, so having the chance to broaden my work experience and get a good overview in my community is an attractive way to spend my summer.”

Research students will be showcasing their findings in early February, at the end of the summer programme.

Marlene Herewini, Employment Pathways Lead at Tauranga City Council, says the possibilities for research students and interns are far reaching.

“Not only will they learn a lot and build strong networks, but they’ll also be able to affect change. Whether that’s within Council, or out in the community we’re all here to serve, the potential to make a huge difference in a short timeframe is there."

Councillor Hautapu Baker also offered some words of encouragement to the group on their first day, Monday 18 November.

“I started my professional career through an internship program with Westpac bank, and it was a massive eye opener. Tauranga City Council is a great place to work, so make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Have fun, and be intentional about the relationships you build whilst here, because those connections could lead to further opportunities in the future.”

To learn more about the summer programme, visit the Tauranga City Council website.

© Scoop Media

