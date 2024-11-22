Survey Reveals Plenty To Do For Older People - But Discovering These Could Be Easier

New research shows there is plenty to do for older residents in Hurunui – but discovering these activities could be easier.

Statistics from Hurunui District Council's Age Friendly Survey, open to those aged 60 and over, were brought to this month's Strategy and Community Committee with a few surprises.

A total of 213 returned surveys were received, with those aged 70 to 79 making up almost half of these.

76 percent of respondents reported feeling satisfied or very satisfied there are enough opportunities to meet people in their neighbourhood – and a quarter of those had suggestions for more ways to connect. These included coffee mornings, starting a U3A club in the Hurunui, seniors’ bingo – and promoting existing clubs and organisations.

While most felt it was easy to get to know people, for 14 percent, this was hard.

“The obstacle seems to be how do you find out about these groups and how do you connect with these groups,” said Council’s Community Development Facilitator Vanessa Nelmes.

Nelmes said there was a range of assistance available, including the Welcoming Communities newcomers’ guide and the Next Steps website, both of which could be accessed via the Council website, local libraries, the Visit Hurunui tourism body, the community information directory cinch.org.nz and North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support at www.nccns.org.nz.

Cr Dave Hislop said the need for social inclusion when he arrived in Hurunui 20 years ago as a newcomer was the reason he joined the Lions Club.

Cr Armstrong said when she arrived, also 20 years ago, she hadn’t known anyone in the community. “Even if you're motivated, and willing to reach out to people, it’s still tricky when you don't know anybody. It takes quite a bit of energy and confidence, and motivation — and if you’re a shy person, it can make it hard to reach out."

One way of reaching out and staying informed that doesn’t seem hard for older people seems to buck a trend – or challenge a misconception.

68 percent of respondents reported feeling confident or very confident using technology.

“The results showed we have a self-assured older community who feel confident about using technology to access online services,” Nelmes said.

The results of the survey will inform a draft Age Friendly Plan, aligned to the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly Framework.

