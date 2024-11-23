Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Early Bird Bonuses For Movin’March Schools

Saturday, 23 November 2024, 9:20 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

14 November 2024

Early bird registrations are now open for the 16th year of Māehe Manawa Ora Movin’March, Greater Wellington’s annual initiative encouraging tamariki and their whānau to walk or wheel their way to and from school.

The theme for 2025’s programme, ‘we walk or wheel to show our care for te taiao (the environment)’ will highlight the environmental benefits of walking and wheeling.

Greater Wellington’s travel choice advisor Maddy McVie says Movin’March is also a time for whānau and community to join in.

“This initiative is a time for the whole whānau to get involved and show tamariki that they can have a positive community impact as well as having a heap of fun,” says Maddy.

“By walking and wheeling to school, participants can contribute to cleaner and healthier air and take time to connect with te taiao.

“We are running three early bird competitions this year. There is a New Schools draw to welcome schools who have not previously participated, and a draw for schools who have taken a break for two or more years. There will also be the usual draw for dedicated Movin’March schools who regularly participate.

“All competitions close on December 8, 2024, and have an $80 Prezzy Card up for grabs.”

Parents who have participated in previous years have expressed their support for the initiative.

“It's wonderful to carve out time for our tamariki. My daughter told her dad "I really like walking and chatting with you,"” said one parent.

“It encouraged many children who wouldn’t usually walk to school,” said another.

“Movin'March really helps to emphasise the benefits of everyone walking together and provides an opportunity for other people in the neighbourhood to see just how many children are all heading in the same direction every day,” another parent said.

For schools wanting more information, see the Movin’March 2025 website: https://schooltravel.gw.govt.nz/walk-or-wheel-programmes/movinmarch/

