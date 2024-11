Fatal Crash, Takanini

Two people have died in a crash in Takanini overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great South Road and Walter Strevens Drive about 12:25am for a collision involving a truck and two cars.

Two people in one of the cars died, while the driver of the second car had minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Cordons were in place for several hours, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

