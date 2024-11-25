Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Summer’s Here: NZ Grown Summerfruit’s In The Shops

Monday, 25 November 2024, 8:35 am
Press Release: Summerfruit NZ

Image / Supplied

Summer has arrived with the appearance of New Zealand grown summerfruit in the shops.

‘The season for delicious locally grown cherries, nectarines, peaches, apricots and plums is underway, with early fruit being harvested in the Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough, with fruit to come from Central Otago soon,’ says new Summerfruit NZ Chief Executive, Dean Smith.

‘About 30% of the total crop is grown in the Hawke’s Bay. There are a handful of cherry growers in Blenheim, with the rest of the crop – up to 70% - coming from Central Otago, where conditions are ideal for summerfruit: cold, sharp winters for winter chill and hot, dry summers to ripen the fruit.’

Dean says the industry is positive about the season ahead, but it is too early to estimate crop volumes.

‘Last year, cherry exports amounted to 3778 tonnes (Fresh Facts 2024, page 17), which was higher than the last three seasons. The biggest market was Taiwan, significantly ahead of China.'

‘While the frosty, snowy weather in Central Otago a few weeks ago created pockets of damage, on the whole, things are looking good for a strong season of top-quality fruit.'

‘The labour supply situation is also looking positive, with plenty of backpackers and New Zealanders looking for seasonal work, particularly in Central Otago.’

Dean says the industry continues to focus on quality.

‘Research shows that consistent quality and flavour are key to consumers continuing to enjoy and buy summerfruit throughout the season.'

‘Growers understand this and put considerable effort into ensuring every bite tastes as good as it can.’

© Scoop Media

