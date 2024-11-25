Call For Te Kowhai Residents To Have Their Say On New Recreational Facility

Waikato District Council is putting out the call for residents of Te Kowhai and surrounding areas to have their say on the development of a new local recreational facility.

Residents are invited to join Council staff to ask questions and provide feedback at a drop-in-style event on Monday 9 December at Te Kowhai Hall (612 Horotiu Road, Te Kowhai) from 4pm until 6pm on the development of 23.7 hectares of land at 757 Ngaaruawaahia Road.

Waikato District Council’s General Manager of Service Delivery, Megan May, says Te Kowhai is expected to reach 4,000 residents by 2070.

“We bought the land last year with the vision of developing the area into a multi-use community park with walking connections.

“As part of early engagement, we want to hear from the local community to really gauge their wants and needs for the area.”

With the opportunity to work together for the betterment of the Waikato district, Council staff will be on hand at the event to guide residents through the feedback process and answer questions.

“While we’re looking for ideas from the community, we will have a set budget so we want to understand the appetite for realistic development opportunities,” says Megan.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together to enhance Te Kowhai and surrounding villages.

“The event offers the chance for people who live in Te Kowhai and other local communities to join forces with Council and deliver a project they really want and need.

"I look forward to hearing the community’s views to help guide us to create an area that local rural communities can enjoy, especially for our children’s various sports activities."

Waikato District Council staff are looking forward to seeing Te Kowhai residents on Monday 9 December from 4pm – 6pm at Te Kowhai Hall (612 Horotiu Road, Te Kowhai) to hear their feedback.

