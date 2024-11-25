Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Helicopters To Assist In Flood Resilience Investigations

Monday, 25 November 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

This map shows the flight paths the helicopter will take across our regions rivers to conduct riverbed mapping.

Starting later this week, a helicopter will be used to conduct riverbed mapping of the following rivers: Te Arai, Waipaoa, Taruheru, Waimata, Ūawa, Hikuwai, Mangaheia, Mangahauini, Waiotu, Makarika, Waiapu, and Poroporo.

Council’s Director of Community Lifelines, Tim Barry, says residents in these areas may notice a helicopter flying at a low level over these rivers in coming weeks as part of the data collection process.

“The helicopter will be flying at what looks like a very low level, but residents do not need to be concerned.

“This survey data will help our flood modelling and river experts understand risks related to flood and river erosion and investigate ways to reduce these risks.

Mr Barry says the work forms part of the first stage of flood resilience investigations in Te Arai, Ūawa, Tokomaru Bay, Mata/Makarika, and Tikitiki, which focuses on identifying solutions to reduce flood risk to our communities.

Engagement with mana whenua, local communities, and key stakeholders will be a crucial part of the investigation stage, ensuring that their perspectives and values are incorporated into the decision-making process. This engagement is likely to commence from February 2025.

The flood resilience investigations will be completed in 3 stages. The preferred options identified in Stage 1 will inform Stage 2, which involves resource consent and concept design, followed by Stage 3: final design & implementation.

