Murder Charge Laid Following Tikipunga Homicide

Monday, 25 November 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have now charged a man with murder in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Tikipunga earlier this year.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating a fatal fire, which occurred on Thomas Street just after 3am on Monday 29 April 2024.

The sole occupant of the address, Hoani Reuben, also known as John, died as result of the fire.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says following months of investigation work by the team, Police charged a man with murder.

“A 48-year-old man already before the court charged with arson has now also been charged with the murder of Mr Reuben.

“He was already remanded in custody and will reappear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police are in ongoing contact with Mr Reuben’s whānau.

“As part of this, we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this homicide.

“I’d also like to thank our team of detectives, who have worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to bring this case to a close.”

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

