Serious Crash: Moutere Highway, Tasman - Tasman

Police are at the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and car, which has closed Moutere Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Sunrise Valley Road and Supplejack Valley Road, about 4pm.

Initial indications suggest the pedestrian has critical injuries.

The road is likely to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

