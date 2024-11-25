Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Knowing The Basics Saves Lives – New Tips From Water Safety Agencies

Monday, 25 November 2024, 9:34 pm
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand

As temperatures rise and we head into another bumper summer, New Zealand’s water safety community is joining forces to ask New Zealanders to follow Five Ways to Survive.

Maritime New Zealand, Coastguard Tautiaki Moana, New Zealand Search and Rescue, Surf Live Saving New Zealand, and Drowning Prevention Auckland are part of the support crew behind five key steps to stay safe and respect the water.

People who overestimate their ability, ignore weather forecasts, don’t wear lifejackets, or think swimming skills are all they need to stay safe – are people putting their lives at risk.

Water Safety New Zealand’s Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard says basic safety advice may often be overlooked or ignored.

“Safety basics are just that – basic. Unfortunately, this can mean messages are just taken for granted. When things go wrong in the water it is these basics from dry land that often could’ve prevented tragedy.

“The Five Ways to Survive target the critical decisions people need to make to stay safe.

“All of us are encouraging New Zealanders to learn the tips, get involved and practice them – talk about them and get everyone home safe this summer.”

The five points were developed based on drowning and injury data, and global evidence of what works to save lives. A previous water safety code in place since 2013 has been replaced by the redeveloped information.

Huge numbers of New Zealanders will head to the beach, our coastlines, rivers, lakes, streams and pools this summer. Every environment has unique risks for drowning and injury.

“Escaping into our beautiful waterways is part of our DNA. Across the water safety community, we are asking Kiwis to help us evolve a culture of water safety into everything we do on the water. With everyone making smart decisions and looking out for each other we can make this summer our safest on record.”

Full information and resources here: www.watersafetynz.org/water-safety-code

