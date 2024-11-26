Christchurch Community Beat Teams Collar Criminals

Senior Sergeant Phil Newton:

The Christchurch Community Beat Teams continue to work their community connections, which have resulted in alleged offenders being arrested and charged.

The teams have been operating since early July, working alongside community and business partners along with members of the public, contributing to a higher visibility of Police.

Two people – one an alleged serial dishonesty offender, and another breaching bail - are before the courts thanks to connections fostered by the Community Beat Teams.

Last week, after a known serial offender breached their 24-hour curfew, Police circulated word around business owners and community partners letting them know to keep an eye out.

A security guard funded by the Christchurch Central Business Association walking through Cathedral Square sighted the man and contacted Police, and he was arrested after he left his Philipstown address.

The 60-year-old was remanded in custody and is due in court on a range of matters on 12 December.

In a separate incident, a serial shoplifter was located and arrested after staff at a Ferry Road bakery nominated a person of interest and were able to provide crucial information to assist in locating them.

The 46-year-old woman is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on 22 January, in relation to 68 dishonesty offences including burglary, shoplifting and trespassing.

All but one of the offences were reported to Police through Auror.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police would like to thank the community, including business owners and community partners, who we are establishing strong connections with as a part of our focus on the front line.

We regularly meet with Christchurch City Council, retailers, Community Patrols, and Business Canterbury to understand what is happening in our community.

Our deployment model is heavily influenced by information we have and continue to receive from the public about areas of demand.

If you witness unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police.

If it is happening now, or you have immediate concerns for your or someone else’s safety, call 111.

Information after the fact can be reported online or by calling 105.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

