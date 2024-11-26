Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kenepuru Road Restrictions To Be Lifted From 17 December

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council is pleased to advise that access restrictions can be lifted for Kenepuru Road from Tuesday 17 December. Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin said the new status means the complete removal of the resident-only restriction along the length of Kenepuru Road and its side roads.

“Vehicle restrictions will remain at 12.6m length and six tonnes in weight although a permit for a vehicle outside this length and weight can be applied for in advance. Permits may require pilotage, depending on the overall length of the vehicle and the time of travel.”

To apply for a permit, email recovery@marlboroughroads.com or call 0800 213 213. Please note that a minimum of two working days are needed to process a permit request.

The transport subsidies that have been provided for barging, water taxi and air services will no longer apply from 17 December.

Mr Murrin advised there will be further planned construction closures on Kenepuru Road for repair works for the next two years.

“We’ve still got a way to go and further repairs may result in restrictions on the Kenepuru Road which transport subsidies may be applicable for. These time restrictions will be communicated in advance to the public via the weekly roading recovery newsletter and the Antenno app.”

Mayor Nadine Taylor said it was not only great news for farmers and residents in the Kenepuru but also for tourism providers and visitors to the Marlborough Sounds.

“Visitors can once again access all of our beautiful Marlborough Sounds by road, including lodges, campsites and baches. This is the first time we have been in this situation since July 2021. I’d like to thank Marlborough Roads and their contractors for the great progress they are making and I look forward to celebrating this milestone on 17 December.”

