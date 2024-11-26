Biggest Season Of Summer At The Bowl About To Kick Off

Crowd at the Bowl NPDC. Photo/Supplied.

NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands is taking centre stage over the next few months with the biggest ever line-up of shows and festivals heading our way for an epic Summer at the Bowl.

With six events already confirmed, including a range of concerts and Te Matatini 2025, December through to mid-March is a chance to enjoy a wide range of entertainment tastes and genres.

“New Plymouth district, and in fact the region will be pumping over summer – there is just so much going on and I cannot wait,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“Getting these events here is a massive and collective effort by NPDC’s event and venues teams. as well as promoters and groups such as Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, who work hard to ensure our region is on the map for major gigs like this.

“Not only is it going to be a great time, but a massive shot in the arm for the local economy, businesses and hospitality and accommodation providers.”

As well as concerts, the Bowl is hosting the prestigious biennial national kapa haka festival Te Matatini in February which see 55 groups perform and bring thousands of supporters to the region for the five-day event.

“Te Matatini is also televised to an audience of around 2.5 million people both online and television, so this is a huge opportunity to showcase our region and for people to see the best kapa haka performers from across Aotearoa performing on that stage in a stunning setting,” says Mayor Holdom.

Accommodation around the maunga is in high demand and local businesses will be be stocking up getting ready for the influx.

General and motorhome camping packages are available at the official Te Matatini campsite base at New Plymouth Racecourse on Rogan Street and can be purchased through the festival website.

The 2023/2024 Summer at the Bowl attracted 21,000 concertgoers over three shows, including many from outside Taranaki. It also injected $8.1 million of total expenditure into the local economy.

Already lined up for the Bowl of Brooklands this summer are:

15 December: Christmas at the Bowl

29 December: Rock the Bowl, including Shihad and Sublime

11 January: L.A.B, Stan Walker & Friends

16 January: Timeless Summer Tour (including Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and Little River Band).

25 February – 1 March: Te Matatini 2025

14 – 16 March: WOMAD

In addition, the popular TSB Festival of Lights will be back in Pukekura Park (December 21- 26 January).

While looking forward to a fun and busy summer, it does pose some challenges with our roads, stores, and service providers expected to be extremely busy. Keep an eye on the service announcement section of our website for updates on road closures etc.

FAST FACTS

The Bowl of Brooklands is Taranaki's largest and most iconic concert venue and was awarded ‘Large Venue of the Year’ by the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand in 2021.

Situated within the award-winning Pukekura Park, the Bowl is a natural amphitheatre with a permanent stage over the lake and has hosted audiences under the stars since 1958.

This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Adams, Six60 and L.A.B

