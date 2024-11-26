Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Make Arrests Following Stolen Vehicle Incidents

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Auckland have recovered several stolen vehicles and taken their occupants into custody.

A member of the public reported illegal street racing involving two vehicles in Henderson at around 12.30am.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says the vehicles were seen on Henderson Valley Road.

“A responding Police unit located and stopped a vehicle matching a description reported to Police, on nearby Gum Road with three young people inside.

“All three were 13-year-olds and will be referred to Youth Aid.”

Senior Sergeant Albert says Police located another vehicle nearby, which had been abandoned.

“Both vehicles were soon confirmed as having been stolen and were recovered for their owners.

“Illegal street racing poses many risks to the community and it’s just fortunate that neither set of occupants, or members of the public, were injured.”

Earlier that afternoon, a Police unit recorded a vehicle being driven at excessive speed on the motorway network near the Ports of Auckland.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, says Police signalled for the driver to stop.

“They did not and fled at high-speed heading north. The Police unit did not pursue due to the dangerous manner of driving.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed and located the vehicle abandoned in Northcote Point. A Police dog team tracked, located, and arrested the driver who was hiding behind a garden shed.

“The vehicle was confirmed as being stolen and was recovered for its owner.”

A 39-year-old man, who is also an associate of the Head Hunters gang, will appear in the Auckland District Court today facing a raft of charges relating to the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, receiving stolen property and possessing methamphetamine.

