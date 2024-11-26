Police Dig In And Locate Stolen Machinery

Police investigating the theft of more than $100,000 in farming machinery have located the items after executing a search warrant at a Mangawhai address.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Wellsford Police Station Officer in Charge, says a John Deere Tractor and post rammer were stolen from a Tauhoa property in August.

“Since then, Police have been working hard to establish who was responsible and where the items were.

“On Sunday, we executed a search warrant and located both stolen items, as well as an implement trailer, a digger and a wood chipper.”

Sergeant McDermott says all items, except the wood chipper, had been returned to their rightful owners.

“We are now looking for the owner of a missing or stolen Hansa C13 Wood Chipper to come forward.

“Identifying features have been removed and Police are seeking information from the public as to who the chipper may belong to.”

Police will require proof of ownership.

Victims of the tractor theft thanked Police for their work in locating and returning their stolen items.

“This theft has had a massive impact on our livelihood, and has also made both us and the wider community feel unsafe.

“Police can’t solve these crimes alone and it takes a community to hold offenders to account.

“We would like to thank the wider community for supporting us, and thank the Police for their persistence with the investigation.”

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241125/7163.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

