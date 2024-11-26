Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made Following Robbery In Hamilton East

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton East bar yesterday (Monday 25 November).

Police were called to a Cook Street bar about 12:25pm, following reports that a man had arrived and presented a knife to the bartender, demanding and taking money.

He fled the scene in a previously stolen vehicle, which was later located abandoned in a carpark off Old Farm Road, Hamilton East.

A Police dog unit responded and tracked the offender to Clyde Street, locating a number of discarded items of clothing along the way.

A 31-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today, Tuesday 26 November, on charges of aggravated robbery, being unlawfully in a building, driving whilst suspended (third) and subsequent, and unlawfully converts a vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee commended responding staff.

“Thanks to a well-coordinated response the alleged offender was swiftly arrested and the cash recovered.

“There is no place for this offending in our community, this offender showed little regard for others, attempting to profit from violent crime.”

"We want the community to feel and be safe, and we will continue our work to ensure that is the case."

If you witness any unlawful or suspicious activity please contact Police. Call 111 if it is happening now or if there is immediate risk to people or property.

Alternatively you can report information online or call 105.

