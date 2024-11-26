School Boards Saddened By Passing Of Hon Nikki Kaye

Te Whakarōputanga Kaitiaki Kura o Aotearoa | The New Zealand School Boards Association and its members have expressed their sadness at the passing of former Minister of Education Hon Nikki Kaye.

"With a heavy heart and on behalf of all school boards in Aotearoa, we wish to offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hon Nikki Kaye," Association President Lorraine Kerr MNZM says.

"She was a talented Minister who was well-regarded in the sector and someone whom I enjoyed working with immensely.

"A hardworking and genuinely passionate advocate for achieving better outcomes for ākonga (learners), she made a deep and enduring impact during her time in the portfolio.

"This included driving the creation of Kāhui Ako and other key innovations.

"We farewell Nikki by thanking her for her contributions to the education of our tamariki and rangatahi. Moe mai rā," Ms Kerr says.

