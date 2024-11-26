Greater Wellington Balances Affordability And Core Services Amid Challenging Economic And Political Climate

Greater Wellington’s 2023/24 annual report underscores key achievements in public transport and environmental restoration during a challenging year shaped by shifting government policies, funding changes, and affordability pressures.

Wellington city bus (Photo/Supplied)

Greater Wellington chair, Daran Ponter, acknowledges the impact of central government changes on major work programmes Let’s Get Wellington Moving and the Affordable Water Reforms, alongside reduced funding and the increased “cost of doing business”.

“The last financial year signalled difficult times ahead for the Wellington Region, with funding limitations and unrealistic targets set by the Government that will have a negative impact on the people who use and benefit from public transport," Cr Ponter says.

“We were presented with a unique set of challenges, which required us to strike a delicate balance between affordability and our commitment to core services.

“Despite such challenges, Greater Wellington achieved significant milestones across the region, with record-breaking public transport patronage and large-scale native plantings – we continue to do meaningful work within our communities.”

Metlink’s bus patronage reached a record high of over 26 million passenger trips, with May 2024 seeing 2.56 million trips alone – the busiest month on record.

In close collaboration with two bus operators, Metlink reinstated 181 suspended bus services and introduced the new route 4 from Strathmore to Mairangi, providing better connectivity for Wellingtonians.

“With the successful introduction of new services and high levels of passenger satisfaction, we’re seeing the results of a concerted effort to provide a dependable and accessible public transport network,” Cr Ponter says.

Despite network upgrades and maintenance impacting performance, customer satisfaction with Metlink’s bus and rail services remained high.

“While some targets were missed, we continue to improve reliability, emissions, and service coverage across the network,” Cr Ponter adds.

Environmental targets were also surpassed, with 363,000 native plants planted, 140 hectares retired from grazing, and a 12 percent reduction in Greater Wellington’s greenhouse gas emissions from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Greater Wellington chief executive Nigel Corry says the council remains focused on collaboration and adaptability in its approach.

“We’re navigating a time of significant change – partnership is key to how we navigate change, and collaboration will guide us forward,” Nigel Corry says.

“We are continuing to strengthen our partnerships with mana whenua, upholding our commitment to te Tiriti and the shared vision we have for the future of our region, with mana whenua representatives guiding us in on our Long-Term Plan committee.

“At Te Pane Matua Taiao we know that by utilising all resources, people, shared values and aspirations for a great region to live, work and play, we can achieve more than in our strength alone.

“He Waka Eke Noa - All in this together."

Note:

A digital summary of the annual report is linked here : https://summary-annual-report.gw.govt.nz/

