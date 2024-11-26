Mayoral Statement On The Long-Term Plan Amendment

Today, Wellington City Council voted to reduce our budget which will inform the development of the proposed Long-Term Plan Amendment. The amendment will be further considered on December 17th at the Long-Term Plan Committee.

Mayor Tory Whanau says while making reductions to the capital programme has been challenging, she is confident it strikes the balance of addressing the city’s insurance risk whilst investing in the future of Wellington City, nature, housing and transport.

“As we work through this process, I am ensuring that we will still be investing into key projects such as our water infrastructure and social housing while also protecting our climate change initiatives such as transforming our waste system and decarbonising our pools.”

“Our communities deserve to have access to warm, dry and safe homes, with transport that gets them across the city where they can enjoy our world-class arts scene and natural environment”.

Mayor Tory Whanau ensured the following projects were still part of the Long-Term Plan process:

a record $1.8bn investment in water infrastructure.

Public and active transport improvements including a new Harbour Quays bus route.

Library and community upgrades including nearly $100m to complete and reopen our central city Library Te Matapihi.

real climate action, with initiatives to degasify our pool network and reduce waste going to landfill that will decrease up to 10,000 tonnes of emissions per year.

upgrading our social housing so tenants have the safe and warm homes they deserve.

funding over $70m to improve our central city and suburban parks and spaces, including the Green Network Plan and suburban centre upgrades.

Retention of the Golden Mile transformation.

However, to address the insurance risk left by the Notice of Motion on the proposed sale of our airport shares, decided on 10 October, the following projects are proposed to be cut, rephased or rescoped:

Begonia House

Bond Store upgrade

City Streets transport funding

Karori Events Centre

Te Ngakau Civic Square

Venue upgrades

Frank Kitts Park redevelopment

Otari Landscape Plan

Zoo glamping development

Te Awe Mapara Community Facilities Plan

Following the December 17th meeting, the amended Long Term Plan will then be prepared for public consultation early next year.

“I am incredibly proud of our Councillors and Pouiwi for working collaboratively and effectively on this amendment process. It shows we all want the best outcomes for our wonderful city. I look forward to hearing what the public thinks during consultation.”

