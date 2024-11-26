City Centre Residents' Group (CCRG) Welcome The Announcement Of A New Public-facing Police Station In Federal Street

CCRG have been calling for the restoration of a public-facing police station since the Downtown Police Station was closed more than a decade ago.

Auckland City Centre is the most densely populated residential neighbourhood in Aotearoa New Zealand. The area covers approximately 340 hectares with a resident population comparable to the population of Gisborne. It challenges conventional wisdom that a community with as much as 900,000 pedestrian movements per week, consisting of residents, workers, students and tourists, does not have its own police station.

"A public facing Police Station in the City Centre is a positive step forwards in providing a much-improved policing service to this community" says Antony Phillips, Deputy Chair of the City Centre Residents' Group. "At present, the nearest public-facing police counter is out at Ponsonby and for a community of this size and is largely a walking community, that is unacceptable" says Antony

The landscape has changed significantly since 2013, there are more residential dwellings and the needs are more complex. Drug and alcohol issues remain as well as the rise of mental health related problems, which require a more nuanced response. Along with a new public-facing police station, we hope community policing models are included in the local policing strategy, as well as a joined-up approach with social services providers and other key stakeholders.

This is a positive step forward in building a sense of safety and acknowledging the responsibility we all have to ensure residents, workers, students and visitors feel safe in Downtown Auckland. CCRG looks forward to developing strong and enduring relationships with our new local police station and staff.

Auckland City Centre: An area of some 433 hectares, bound by the motorway links to the east, south and west and the harbour to the north. When talking about residents and communities we promote the term City Centre, which is more inclusive instead of CBD.

City Centre Residents’ Group (CCRG): Voice for residents in Auckland’s City Centre, works to promote the liveability and quality of the city centre for all residents and to nurture the grown and vitality of its communities and neighbourhoods.

