New Speed Limits In Place For Local Rivers

From Sunday 1 December sections of the Kaituna and Tarawera rivers will have a new 5-knot speed limit in place.

Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says that following concerns around the potential safety of swimmers over the summer period, a 5 knot speed restriction is being introduced for a limited period through a Harbourmaster Direction.

“While the speed limits for these rivers have already been approved by the Regional Council as part of the recent Navigational Safety Bylaw review, we are currently awaiting infringement fee approval from the Ministry of Transport which is likely to come through mid-next year.

“In the interim, given the popularity of these rivers by swimmers, I have used what is known as a Harbourmaster Direction, to introduce the 5-knot speed limits until the Bylaws are fully operative. The new 5 knot zones will be clearly signposted, and anyone caught breaking the rules will be fined.”

For more detail and maps of these rivers showing the new 5 knot zones, see the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s website. boprc.govt.nz/harbourmaster-direction

Harbourmaster Direction rules for Kaituna River and Tarawera River

1. Tarawera River:

Location: From the State Highway 34/Tamarangi Drive Bridge to the far end of the Kawerau Golf Club. Speed Limit: Vessels may not exceed 5 knots.

2.Kaituna River:

Location: From 200m downstream of the Waitangi railway bridge to 400m upstream of the Pacific Coast Highway Bridge. Speed Limit: Vessels may not exceed 5 knots.

This Harbourmaster direction is enforceable from 1 December 2024 until the Bay of Plenty Regional Navigation Safety Bylaws 2024 come into force (approx. 1 July 2025). Issued Under: Section 33F of the Maritime Transport Act 1994 (MTA). To ensure maritime safety. The Bay of Plenty Regional Council shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, or costs arising from this direction. For compliance and safety, please adhere to these speed limits in the specified areas.

