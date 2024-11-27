Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upcoming SH18 Westbound Closures For Slip Repair

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 10:20 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists to plan ahead for a series of planned overnight closures on State Highway 18 (SH18) between Trig Road and Hobsonville Road for westbound traffic, as well as the westbound Hobsonville off-ramp. Work has already started and is expected to continue until Sunday 15 December.

The closures will allow contractors to repair a slip on a small section of land next to the SH18 westbound Hobsonville off-ramp, and will be in place between 8pm and 5am on the dates below.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may change from advertised dates below. Check the NZTA Journey Planner (journeys.nztya.govt.nz) for real-time updates.

SH18 full westbound closure between Trig Road and Hobsonville Road

  • Wednesday 4 December
  • Tuesday 10 – Thursday 12 December
  • Sunday 15 December

There will be a detour in place for westbound traffic via Trig Road and Hobsonville Road.

SH18 Hobsonville westbound off-ramp closure

  • Wednesday 27 – Thursday 28 November
  • Sunday 1 – Tuesday 3 December
  • Thursday 5 December
  • Sunday 8 and Monday 9 December
  • Sunday 15 December

Traffic should use the off-ramp exit at Trig Road and detour via Trig Road and Hobsonville Road. If they miss this exit, motorists can continue on to State Highway 16 before exiting at the Lincoln Road off-ramp to turn around and head back up SH16 to Hobsonville (Westgate).

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while this important work is completed.

