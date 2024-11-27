Improvements To Gross Domestic Product September 2024 Quarter – Methods Paper

This page provides technical users with information about changes to data and methods applied to the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: September 2024 quarter, scheduled for 19 December 2024. It provides an early indication of the impact of incorporating detailed data from the balanced annual national accounts on our volume estimates of annual economic growth. It also provides information on the changes in methodology used to calculate seasonal adjustment of quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) and its component series.

Visit our website to read this methods paper: Improvements to gross domestic product September 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/improvements-to-gross-domestic-product-september-2024-quarter

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

