Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police And Hastings City Council Work Together To Disrupt Hastings Shoplifting

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Image / Supplied

In the last three months Police have arrested 75 shoplifters, and laid 107 charges in relation to offending within the Hawke’s Bay area.

Senior Sergeant Ross Smith says: “Hastings District Council City Assist play an important part in one of our long standing operations focused on disrupting shoplifting in our local business community, Operation Makipai.

“They provide Police with real time and key information about these offenders which often results in their swift arrest,” says Senior Sergeant Smith.

The partnership we have with the Hastings District Council City Assist team is invaluable, from our weekly Intelligence meetings where we swap information gathered and speak about recent trends in retail crime to our partnership on the streets, monitoring and responding to community concerns
including antisocial behaviour.

“We are all too aware of the real impact that retail crime including shoplifting has on our local shops and businesses, especially smaller locally-owned stores,” says Senior Sergeant Smith.

City Assist are in the community everyday ready to assist everyday people with everyday things, but they also assist in curbing shoplifting by noting down detailed information about suspicious or unlawful behaviour which can be shared with Police.

Image / Supplied
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hastings Police maintain a zero tolerance approach towards recidivist shoplifting in our community, and will work hard to hold these offenders to account.

Our partnership with City Assist, and other organisations in our area, is helping Police do this.

Hastings District Council security manager Clint Adamson says: “City Assist are in daily communication with police, reporting what they are seeing while out and about and acting as liaison between police and retailers as needed.  This is supported by Council’s extensive CCTV network through the main
retail areas and elsewhere.

“The teams work seven days a week with CCTV operators working overnight as they continue to monitor the cameras. We have a great working relationship with Police as Council looks to support the retailers and make Hastings a safe and enjoyable place to visit and do business in.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 