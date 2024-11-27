Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, Ōpōtiki

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in the Ōpōtiki District over the weekend.

At around 2pm, Saturday 23 November Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 approximately one kilometre west of Baird Road.

A single occupant driving a Holden vehicle has collided head on with an oncoming Toyota Hilux carrying three occupants.

The impact resulted in the Toyota crossing the road and coming to a stop on its side down an bank.

A Mazda CX5 driving behind the Toyota was also involved.

As a result of the crash one person died at the scene with five others hospitalised for their injuries.

One person remains in hospital awaiting surgery, the other four have been discharged.

Police extend our condolences to the family for their loss at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone witnessed the crash that has not yet reported information to Police please contact us.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241123/1241.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

