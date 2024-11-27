Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SH20 Southbound Closure This Saturday Night

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 5:05 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises urgent bridge maintenance will take place on State Highway 20 (SH20) southbound lanes between Walmsley Road and Massey Road overnight on Saturday (30 November).

This work will require a full southbound closure from Walmsley Road to Massey Road between 7pm Saturday and 9am Sunday 1 December.

The State Highway 20A Airport link will remain open. The following ramps will be closed:

  • Walmsley Road southbound on-ramp
  • Massey Road southbound off-ramp

Please use the SH20A link to the airport and exit at Kirkbride Road. Follow the detour via Kirkbride Road and Massey Road. Alternatively, motorists can detour via Walmsley Road, Robertson Road, Buckland Road and Massey Road.

This work is being completed on the Saturday night due to the low traffic numbers, to provide the least possible disruption to road users.

This work is weather dependent and the contingency date will be the following Saturday night (7 December). For real-time updates please visit the NZTA Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience as we complete this important work.

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
