Water Services Authority Update On Drinking Water Issue In Waikato And Auckland

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With The Treaty Principles Bill

The Treaty recognises that Māori have customary rights not enjoyed by pakeha. It also places unique responsibilities on the Crown that require it to try and correct the neo-colonial wrongs and disadvantages that are still having enduring effects on Māori. Seymour’s Bill is a concerted attempt to deny that the Crown has these responsibilities and obligations. It does so by invoking a bogus equality before the law, and by ignoring the causes of the blatant and enduring inequality of access to opportunity. These are issues the Crown is Treaty-bound to address.