Tauranga Set To Host NZ’s Premier Skateboarding Event

Next March, for the first time ever, Tauranga will host the Skateboard Nationals, New Zealand’s premier skateboarding event where some of the country’s top skateboarders will drop in and carve up Mount Maunganui’s Destination Skatepark.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says hosting the Skateboard Nationals next year is a fantastic opportunity for the city.

“This is a premier event for New Zealand’s skateboarding community which will bring multiple benefits to the region and help inspire the next generation of local skateboarders. Hosting national and international events like this attracts thousands of people to Tauranga and enables us to showcase everything that our beautiful city and the wider Bay of Plenty have to offer,” Mahe says.

Tauranga Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor Jen Scoular is stoked that Tauranga is hosting the Skateboard Nationals for the first time in 2025.

Tauranga Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor Jen Scoular says hosting the Skateboarding Nationals is a perfect opportunity to highlight the city’s awesome skate facilities, including the new Destination Skatepark and the revamped vert ramp in Blake Park.

“We’re so excited to host the country’s top skateboarders in the heart of Mount Maunganui. Ever since the Destination Skatepark opened earlier this year, it’s been humming with activity. It’s a world-class facility which is attracting people from all over the country, from seasoned pros to newbie skateboarders. We’re looking forward to seeing more events like this in the future.”

The Skateboard Nationals is one of the country’s most anticipated skateboarding events and will showcase talents across three disciplines, including park, street and vert skateboarding. The event typically features more than 100 competitors across a diverse range of age groups.

“It’s the annual highlight on the skateboarding calendar,” says Sonia Griffin, Board Chair of Skateboarding New Zealand. “The Skateboard Nationals are a fantastic way to unite the skateboarding community, and next year we’re expanding opportunities with the introduction of an Under 13 division, encouraging even more people to get involved and showcase the diversity of talent and passion in the sport.”

Sonia attributes the surge in skateboarding’s popularity to its inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the increased investment from central and local government in skate facilities that support skateboarding as a positive youth activity.

“Local, regional and national competitions are vital for supporting the growth of skateboarding in New Zealand and provide a platform for emerging skateboarders interested in high performance who want to take their skating to the global stage.

“Having high class facilities like those in Mount Maunganui is crucial in opening the doors to international competition and developing a more active Aotearoa. The new Destination Skatepark is undoubtedly a standout facility - it’s quality and versatility for different styles of skating make it one of the most innovative skateparks in the country.”

From the outset, community and collaboration underpinned the development of Destination Skatepark on both a design and funding front. TECT was a key funder of the skatepark’s development - alongside New Zealand Community Trust, Lottery Community Facilities Fund, Grassroots Trust, The Lion Foundation and Project Tauranga - and now they’re back for more skate action supporting the Skateboard Nationals with Tauranga City Council.

Mark Arundel, Chairperson of TECT, says that funding the Skateboard Nationals is an exciting next step to showcase the skatepark nationally and host a unique sporting event in the Bay of Plenty region.

“Hosting the Skateboard Nationals in Tauranga will boost the local economy through spending on accommodation, dining and activities. It also showcases our top-notch skatepark and the region itself, inspiring young skaters with the potential to pursue pathways to events like the Olympics.

“Destination Skatepark is always bustling with people of all ages and abilities, promoting outdoor activity, fun and social connections. It helps individuals build confidence, self-discipline, and perseverance, while fostering friendships and a strong, supportive skate community in the Bay.”

Previously hosted in Gisborne, the Skateboard Nationals will take place on 28-29 March 2025. The event is anticipated to attract hundreds of skate enthusiasts, supporters, and competitors to the region.

