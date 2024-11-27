Funding Boost Supports Upgrades To Historically Significant Sites In The Waikato

Planned upgrades at Te Huinga o Ngaa Wai - The Point and Kiingitangi Reserves have received a shot in the arm thanks to $100,000 from WEL Energy Trust’s Capital Beneficiary Project Fund.

The two Ngaaruawaahia reserves are valued for their cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

Waikato District Council’s Strategic Initiatives and Partnership Manager, Vishal Ramduny, says the money will be used to promote connectivity, education through interactive learning, interpretative signage and landscaping.

“As a significant site to Waikato Tainui and the Kiingitanga as places of burial, ritual, Pou Rangatira, and gathering, these upgrades will ensure visitors can easily access the area and learn about its cultural and historic significance.”

As part of the total sum of $600,000 received, the Council is also using the funding to continue work on its Marae Resilience Strategy and deliver a destination playground in Gordonton.

“In line with the Marae Resilience Strategy, we're working to develop a digital tool to help communities assess and improve preparedness for emergencies and natural disasters, and inform planning and investment decisions.

“We’re also looking to purchase and install equipment at the Hukanui Playground which is set to attract both locals and visitors from the wider Hamilton-Waikato metropolitan area,” says Vishal.

While each project will positively impact residents and visitors alike, Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church acknowledges the difficult decisions Council had to make when applying for the funding.

“It’s always tricky to identify which projects to put forward for funding when there are so many deserving Council and community-led projects across the district, but we know the three we selected in this round will make a widespread and positive impact.

“We are grateful to the WEL Energy Trust and especially their board for their diligence and support with this funding. We are looking forward to continuing to work collaboratively together in the forthcoming years as we partner in delivering liveable, thriving, and connected communities.”

WEL Energy Trust’s Capital Beneficiary Project Fund supports community initiatives identified by local councils that align with the Trust’s objectives of creating a thriving community, a healthy environment, equitable outcomes and Maaori aspirations.

