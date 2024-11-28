Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Eagle Helicopter To Support Police Monitoring Gang Funeral

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Tim Anderson, Bay of Plenty District Commander

The Police Eagle helicopter will be in the Western Bay of Plenty area today monitoring the gang funeral of a prominent Mongrel Mob member.

Police have called in extra staff and additional resources to have an increased presence and are ready to respond to unlawful activity if it arises.

Yesterday, 27 November, Police were monitoring the movements of gang members and associates across Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty with the majority of attendees displaying good judgement and not engaging in unlawful activity.

However, Police did arrest three Mongrel Mob members, two aged 32 and one aged 31, who didn’t get the message and were charged for wearing various items of clothing displaying Mongrel Mob insignia. They are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Monday 2 December.

A 32-year-old patched East Side member was arrested on unrelated charges of shoplifting.

Police have been running checkpoints across the district and were watching as a convoy carrying the deceased drove through Tauranga. Three motorbikes were seized after allegedly being used to disrupt traffic and block roads across Tauranga.

We ask that attendees paying their respects today make good choices. There is no place for unlawful activity and we will take enforcement action against anyone breaking the law.

If you see any unlawful activity please contact Police and provide as much detail as you can.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file number 241126/9365.

