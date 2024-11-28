Council Reminds Of Rules For Vehicles On Kāpiti Beaches

With schools ending and summer on the way, Kāpiti Coast District Council is reminding people that vehicles are not allowed on most beaches in Kāpiti except in defined areas for launching boats.

Council environmental standards manager Richard Hopkins says public safety is top of mind for his staff as the holidays and warmer weather attract more people to the beaches.

“Our beaches are shared spaces. We want everyone to enjoy them safely together,” he said.

“We’re not out to stop people having fun, but to educate them about how we can all play a part in promoting beach safety and environmental care.

“Most people behave responsibly at the beach, but some need reminding about the rules and that there are consequences for breaking them, but also that there are benefits of creating a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

“This is especially important as the beaches get busier with more people and more varied activities from sunbathing and picnicking to swimming, fishing, and dog walking.

“We also need to protect our dunes and the plants and animals, like threatened shorebirds, that live in them and make Kāpiti the special place that we all treasure.”

Mr Hopkins stressed that two-wheeled motorbikes are not allowed on any Kāpiti beaches or dune areas at any time.

“Motorbikes are particularly disruptive and dangerous because of their speed, their agility on sand and rough ground, and unpredictability in areas where people are trying to enjoy other activities on the beach,” he said.

All other vehicles, including cars, vans, and utes, are only permitted in very limited areas for launching boats. The speed limits are 20kmph on the beach, and 10kmph in accessways.

Vehicles with a valid mobility pass are allowed on the beach but only in the areas designated for boat launching. “A mobility sticker provides access for people who can’t walk onto the beach, but it doesn’t mean a free pass to drive up and down the beaches at will,” Mr Hopkins said.

“For those who are mobile, we have plenty of street parking and nearly a hundred pedestrian accessways in our 40kms of coastline so it’s easy to get to the beach for your picnic or swim.”

You can only park in boat launching areas if you are launching or retrieving boats. If you are displaying a valid mobility sticker you can park in the Kāpiti and Waikanae Boating Club launch areas.

Vehicles may drive or park only in these areas:

the foreshore from Olliver Grove, North Waikanae to the southern end of Rodney Avenue, Te Horo.

the shingle track beside the foreshore from the northern bank of the Ōtaki River mouth to opposite 100 Marine Parade, Ōtaki Beach

the foreshore between the official beach access point opposite 8 Marine Parade, Ōtaki Beach, to the northern limit of the district.

Areas that are strictly off limits to all vehicles include:

Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve

Waitohu Reserve (which is outside the foreshore).

More information about vehicles and other activities on our beaches is on the Council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/beaches.

