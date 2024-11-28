Waste Reduction Projects Get Funding Support

Projects funded through the latest round of the Kāpiti Coast Waste Levy Grant highlight the community’s commitment and innovation to waste reduction on the coast.

This year 10 community projects have been funded, from composting endeavours to education projects and the provision of sustainable period products in Ōtaki College.

Four business projects were also funded through the grant. These included schemes to introduce reusable totes and packaging, divert organic biomass from landfill and tackle single-use coffee cup waste.

Kāpiti Coast District Council waste projects manager Robbie Stillwell says the Waste Levy Grant – funded by the levies paid to dump waste in landfills – supports growing the range, scale and number of waste minimisation activities on the Kāpiti Coast.

“This is all about supporting community action to reduce the amount of stuff going to landfill,” Mr Stillwell says.

“We want to do this because when waste goes to landfill – or worse gets dumped in the environment – it pollutes our land, air, water and precious ecosystems, costing us all money and putting our special places at risk.

“So, it’s great to see some more wonderful waste minimisation projects emerge and be able to support their growth and development. Every time we open this fund we receive some really great applicants and it was no different this time.

“Making long-term, measurable waste minimisation requires a whole lot of different work.

“It needs education, options for people to change their behaviour, and practical ways of dealing with waste like composting and recycling.

“We got that in this round and look forward to seeing how these projects contribute to our ongoing waste minimisation mahi.”

The recipients for the Community Projects category are:

Ōtaki College - for sustainable period products

Raumati Technology Centre - to provide community waste minimisation education and practical skills

Bike Yard Kāpiti Charitable Trust - for refurbishment and recycling of bicycles and components

Te Kura ā Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano - for recovered/recycled building materials sourcing

Paekākāriki Orchard Group - for promoting and expanding the PaeCycle Project

Ōtaki Women’s Community Club - for Organic Wealth waste minimisation expertise

Worm It Up - for kitchen scraps composting subscription service expansion

He Iti nā Mōtai - for eligible composting expenditure

Māoriland Charitable Trust - to support reuse at Māoriland Film Festival.

Katihuki Marae Committee - for colour-coded bins and signage.

The recipients in the Business Waste Reduction category are:

Crooked Vege Ōtaki - for reusable totes and containers

Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki - for a biochar system

Land Matters - for a waste audit

The Roastery - for a reusables initiative to tackle single-use cup waste

For more information on these inspiring community projects and business waste reduction programmes visit Waste levy grants.

