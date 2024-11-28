Community Consultation To Begin Early 2025 As Council Narrows Down Options For Water Service Delivery

Council has voted to put forward three options for public consultation regarding the future of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services, in line with the Government's Local Water Done Well legislation. This legislation requires all councils to meet stricter regulations on water services quality, financial sustainability, and environmental impact.

By September 2025, Council must develop a comprehensive water services delivery plan. Over recent months, Horowhenua District Council has carefully considered several options, including continuing to manage water services in-house and collaborating with neighbouring councils for a more sustainable solution.

Council has decided to exit participation in both the Wellington Region and the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Joint Water Services Delivery Plans.

Instead, the following options will be put forward for public consultation in early 2025:

Maintaining the current delivery model, operated by Council (status quo)

A Joint Council Water Services Arrangement between Horowhenua District Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council (Council’s preferred option)

A Multi-Council Joint Water Services Arrangement including Horowhenua District Council, Manawatū District Council, Palmerston North City Council, and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The decision comes after a period of internal review, regional collaboration, and a light-touch community consultation to gather feedback on key priorities such as clean drinking water, effective stormwater management, and affordable service provision.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mayor Bernie Wanden says as we navigate significant changes in water services legislation, it’s crucial that we make informed decisions that will set the foundation for a resilient, efficient, and community-focused water management system.

“This move allows us to focus our resources on a delivery model that best serves our district’s long-term needs, while ensuring we continue to meet environmental and regulatory requirements,” he says.

Visit https://horowhenua.infocouncil.biz/Open/2024/11/CO_27112024_AGN_AT.PDF for the full Council Report.

© Scoop Media

