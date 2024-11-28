Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Operation Silkie – Gang Gathering In Nelson Area

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will be actively monitoring a gang gathering in the Nelson area this weekend, ensuring the public is kept safe and that attendees comply with the law, which includes the newly enacted Gangs Act.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians will be travelling from other parts of the country for the gathering, which is taking place over the weekend Friday 29 November – Monday 2 December.

Additional Police staff from across Tasman District and from Canterbury District have been deployed to Nelson for this operation and will carry out duties across Nelson Bays.

Tasman District Police have been in touch with the organisers of the event and have set clear expectations about attendees’ behaviour for this event. Part of these discussions has included how attendees will comply with the Gangs Act.

Overall, Police have been pleased with the compliance to the new law and urge people to continue making good choices when it comes to gang insignia. If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act, or any other law, Police will take enforcement action.

If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up after the fact.

Anyone who sees illegal or unsafe activity is asked to call 111 if it is happening now, or contact 105 online [1] if it is after the fact.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

