Council Decides On Berm Mowing, Adopts Climate Action Plan And Public Places Bylaw

Horowhenua District Council made a number of significant decisions at a well-attended meeting on Wednesday 27 November. These included:

Striking a balance on berm mowing

Council has made a decision on the future of urban berm mowing after the service was stopped on 1 July 2024 as part of the Long Term Plan 2024-2044 to save $240,000 annually.

Following community concerns, Council explored options to address the need for tidy and safe berms across Horowhenua.

Four options were discussed for berm mowing:

· Maintaining the status quo with no berm mowing (No additional cost).

· Introducing mowing in high visibility areas like town entrances and urban berms located along roads with a 70km/hour speed limit or higher. This includes berms where overgrowth may obstruct visibility or create safety hazards for pedestrians and road users ($80,000).

· Expanding to include larger berms over 300 square meters ($160,000).

· Fully reinstating berm mowing across the district ($240,000).

After robust discussion Council decided to proceed with mowing berms in high visibility areas, including town entrances and specific urban berms along higher-speed roads, prioritising locations where safety and visibility may be affected, at an additional annual cost of $80,000.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “I know this is important to many of you and while the decision is a compromise, it aims to address key concerns raised by the community. Council has worked to find a practical solution that balances service delivery while being mindful of the financial pressures for our ratepayers.”

Council notes that changes to berm mowing are not included in the Long Term Plan budget approved in June 2024. The additional $80,000 cost will be met from the existing Growth Reserves budget, with subsequent reductions in levels of service for the current financial year.

Council will now focus on implementing this decision and residents will be kept informed via Council’s communication channels.

Adopting Public Places Bylaw 2024

Council has also adopted the Public Places Bylaw 2024, introducing updated rules to ensure public spaces remain safe, clean, and enjoyable for all.

Coming into effect on 1 December 2024, the bylaw is designed to reduce nuisance and harmful behaviours while supporting fair access to public spaces. It also helps protect the environment and manages activities like trading and entertainment to enhance community wellbeing.

Mayor Bernie says, “Public spaces are at the heart of our community, and this bylaw ensures they remain safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone. It balances safety, environmental care and fair use so everyone can enjoy and take pride in these shared spaces.”

Adopting Climate Action Plan

The Council adopted its Climate Action Plan. The plan aims to unify local knowledge, science and mātauranga Māori to guide the actions Council takes to protect and enrich the Horowhenua environment for current and future generations. It draws on local insights and partnerships to effectively address the challenges posed by a changing climate and delivers on Council’s focus of Enriching our Environment.

“With Council actively engaged in two climate-focussed regional partnerships, collaborating with Horizons Regional Council and the Wellington Regional Leadership Committee, this Climate Action Plan marks an important step towards implementing our commitment to a thriving environment,” says Mayor Bernie.

“It is great that we can now move from Climate Action Plan preparation to delivery.”

Council established a Climate Action Fund in the Long Term Plan 2024-2044, with funding provided from 2024 to 2027. The funding for 2024/25 will be used to implement actions within the Climate Action Plan and to purchase a Climate Emissions Tool that will measure and monitor Council-controlled emissions.

“By enhancing resilience, mitigating the effects of climate change, and promoting sustainability, we can work together to prepare for the challenges ahead,” continues Mayor Bernie.

The formal adoption of the Action Plan will enable actions for climate-based initiatives led by Horowhenua District Council to be delivered. The Plan’s categories for actions range from behavioural change to infrastructure, biodiversity, transport and connected climate-resilient communities.

Council Officers have committed to monitoring and reporting on progress annually through Council’s Organisation Performance Report.

Moving closer to privately-owned 18-hole links golf course in Ōhau.

Horowhenua District Council has explored options for the reclassification of the Muhunoa Road West Esplanade Reserve to a Recreation Reserve and the potential of granting a licence to occupy part of this Reserve to Grenadier Limited. This follows the private developer’s interest in using the land for a new recreational golf course. As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and public involvement, we want to share information about this proposal with the community, inviting everyone to understand and discuss the key considerations.

Why the reclassification and a licence to occupy are being considered

The developer has approached Council about using a section of the reserve to support their planned 18-hole links golf course, which already has the necessary resource consents. Options available to Council include:

Reclassifying the reserve from an esplanade reserve to a recreation reserve, which is more applicable for a golf course activity. (Recommended option)

Subject to the land being reclassified, granting a licence to Grenadier Limited for a 99-year term, which would return a licence fee to Council. (Recommended option)

Retaining the status quo and not issuing a licence to Grenadier Limited, or

Granting a licence over the Esplanade Reserve without reclassifying the Reserve first.

Key considerations for Council

Council’s role is to weigh the benefits of this recreational opportunity against legal, environmental, and community considerations. For example, while a new golf course could offer economic and social benefits to our community, it’s important to balance this with the need to protect public access to the coastal area and respect the cultural and environmental value of the land.

Council also recognises the sensitivity surrounding any changes to public reserves, especially where there are strong community interests in maintaining open access to coastal areas.

Commitment to protecting access and nature

While the golf course would use around one-third of the reserve, the remaining area—including dunes and beach access—would stay available for public use. Council is also discussing options with the developer to enhance public access through a well-constructed and safer walkway from Muhunoa Road West to the coast, helping create a space that serves both recreational and conservation purposes.

What happens next?

Council will now publicly notify the decision over the coming weeks with the opportunity for the public to share their feedback and provide a submission to ensure any final decisions reflect the diverse voices and interests of our community.

