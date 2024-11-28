Taxpayer Gamble On SolarZero Could Cost Country Nearly $60 Per Household

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the disgraceful waste of $115 million in public funds sunk into the now-liquidated SolarZero by the Crown-owned New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF).

Commenting on this Taxpayer’s Union spokesperson James Ross said:

“When the government tries to gamble with taxpayers’ money, private companies line their pockets and taxpayers get the risk. Government picking winners doesn’t work.”

“New Zealand Green Investment Finance has become a high-stakes casino. SolarZero’s collapse saw $115 million of taxpayers’ cash - more than $57 for every household in the country - go up in flames."

“With over four times that much already committed by the fund, how much taxpayer cash do we have to waste before the Government quits its gambling addiction?”

“Bad investments, bad oversight, bad outcomes. That’s corporate welfare in a nutshell.”

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

