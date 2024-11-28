Three Men Arrested In Wellington, In Relation To Nelson Drive-by Shooting

Police arrested three men in Wellington this morning in relation to a drive-by shooting in Nelson in September.

Just before midnight on 25 September, a number of shots were fired into an address on Exeter Street address in Nelson.

Four search warrants were executed in Porirua, Wellington this morning, leading to the arrests and seizure of illegal items.

Police seized two shotguns, ammunition, methamphetamine and cannabis.

The men, aged 26, 28 and 36, are due to appear in the Porirua District Court today.

All three have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, commission of a crime with a firearm, participating in an organised criminal group and threatening act towards a dwelling.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Renee Perkins says today’s arrests are a great example of cross-district cooperation.

“I want to commend the work of staff both in Nelson and here in Porirua, leading to the arrests today.

“The strong collaborative work across two districts has been a major factor in getting a successful result.

“Police staff will continue to work together across the districts to ensure we are holding offenders to account - even those who are committing crimes outside of the district they reside in.”

