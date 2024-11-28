Stratford District Mayor Expresses Disappointment Over Potential Closure Of Stratford Press

At the Stratford District Council (SDC) Policy and Services Committee meeting on Tuesday 26 November, Mayor Neil Volzke expressed huge concern at the recently announced NZME proposal to end the Stratford Press, alongside several other community newspapers across New Zealand.

Mayor Volzke, and SDC councillors, agreed that the decision will have major implications for the residents of the Stratford district, as well as those in Eltham and Inglewood.

"The Stratford Press has been part of this community since 1960, sharing relevant and timely news, stories about our local people, organisations and business, and valuable information that helps our community stay connected," says Mayor Volzke. "It reflects the communities it’s delivered in, highlighting local achievements, giving a voice to real people, and providing a platform that shares the issues that you won’t find in other news outlets."

“Community support is what papers such as the Stratford Press are all about,” he says. “Informing locals about events and activities relevant to them, celebrating the unsung heroes and providing a space where community members can feel at home. It’s deeply saddening that this might all be lost in a matter of weeks.”

Mayor Volzke has reached out to NZME to share his frustration at this decision and is calling on them to explore alternative options that would retain local news coverage for central Taranaki.

"I hope NZME can find a way to uphold the importance of local storytelling and journalism,” he says. “If this proposal goes ahead, there’s a real risk our communities will become more disconnected and ill-informed than ever before.”

