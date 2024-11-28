Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Charity Running Out Of Money For Gaza Aid Delivery

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 3:29 pm
Press Release: ReliefAid

A New Zealand-founded charity that delivers drinking water to displaced families in Gaza says they are running out of money and may need to cease operations unless more funds can be raised.

(Photo/Supplied)

ReliefAid, which has helped more than half a million people in Gaza over the last year, provides safe drinking water to over 80,000 people a month at a cost of $50,000.

Founder Mike Seawright says that they only have three weeks of funds left for operations in Gaza, and the thought of cutting crucial aid to those who have nowhere else to turn is gut wrenching.

“None of us imagined that we would still be needed in Gaza,” he says.

“When we talk to our team on the ground, they feel as if the world has abandoned them. They’re continuing to see systematic destruction of homes, hospitals and schools.

“People are still desperate, and we’re desperate to keep the water flowing. As it stands we’ve only got enough funds to operate in Gaza until Christmas.”

In an effort to raise funds, the charity has launched a Christmas campaign, giftsforgaza.nz, which lets people donate safe water to a displaced family on behalf of a loved one.

“Delivering safe water is crucial because 94% of Gaza’s water supply has been decimated. Not only are people desperately thirsty, but we’ve seen the emergence of diseases like polio because of people having to drink contaminated water. It’s horrific.”

“The beauty of water is we can source it from bores inside Gaza, it doesn’t need to cross the border. That means money donated today in New Zealand can help trucks deliver water to displaced families tomorrow.”

Seawright says that the charity’s operation is as lean as possible, with only about 2% spent on overheads and admin.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and keep our Gaza operations going.”

“We know it’s a stressful and tough time for some, but this Christmas we’re asking New Zealanders to give a gift that will make a difference.”

