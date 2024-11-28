Operation Nickel Update – First Seven Days

Police are continuing to take enforcement action around the country in response to breaches of the Gangs Act, seven days in to the new law taking effect.

27 November activity

In Auckland City, Police were called to the Panmure bus and railway station at around 9.30am yesterday, Wednesday 27 November after a man was seen wearing a Head Hunters supporters sweatshirt and T-shirt. A 31-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on 3 December facing charges in relation to this incident.

In Waikato District Police were called to a business premises on Grey Street, Hamilton at around 12.40pm, after a man with gang insignia allegedly stole items before leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by Police on Grey Street. A 41-year-old man was arrested and will face charges in relation to the incident.

There were three reported breaches in Bay of Plenty District. At 9.30am Police observed a Mongrel Mob member wearing a red hat with gang insignia on it, in a shopping centre on Brookfield Lane in Tauranga. The 31-year-old man was also found to be in possession of an offensive weapon and drug utensils and will face charges in relation to the incident.

Police conducted a number of vehicle stops on Millers Road, Brookfield, Tauranga yesterday. In two instances the drivers of the vehicles were found to be wearing a gang patch. A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested and will face charges in relation to the incident.

First week in review

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham says that overall, Police around the country continue to report good levels of compliance with the new laws.

“We have, and continue to see isolated examples of poor decision-making, and our staff have done an excellent job actively enforcing any breaches.

“Police has laid 38 charges in the first seven days, seized 62 items of gang insignia including 16 patches and the motorcycle of a chapter president, and we have a number of further search warrants being worked on as part of active investigations.

“Policing gangs is an all-of-police priority, and in addition to Gangs Act offences, we’ve also laid 106 other charges against patched and prospect gang members for a range of offences over the past week.

“However, compliance with the new law is generally good, with the vast majority of gang members making sensible decisions and abiding by the law.

“Local police spent a lot of time and effort engaging with gangs ahead of 21 November, and while it remains early days, I acknowledge the approach to this point, and hope it continues.

AC Basham says that Police will continue to actively respond, investigate and enforce the law in an effort to ensure the public feel safe in their communities and are free from intimidation.

“Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe in New Zealand. Our staff are working hard to achieve this result for our communities.”

© Scoop Media

