We at the council are aware there are many community members – transcending all ages, who chose to ride their bikes on the footpaths both in the CBD and the fringe areas outside of this.

These bikes are sometimes travelling at speed and when ridden on the footpaths of the CBD, are creating a significant risk to pedestrians and people exiting shops and businesses.

We care about the safety of all people in our community and would prefer to avoid the risk of harm or injury due to cyclists riding on footpaths therefore we ask that if you must be on the footpath with your bike, that you push it rather than ride it.

We fully understand, especially for our young community members that with buses, trucks and campervans all parked or travelling on our roads, there is a risk to your safety and therefore understand the desire to be on the footpaths. We just ask that when doing that, that you respect the pedestrians right of passage to walking safely on the footpaths by pushing your bike and not riding it.

We thank parents, schools, clubs and the local police for supporting us with this request.

- Op-Ed by Mayor Helen Lash

