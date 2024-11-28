Funding Hurdles, A New Pak N Save, And Rubbish Served Up On Today’s Infrastructure And Transport Pre-Christmas Menu

With a truckload of topics in 2024’s last meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee, its foot remained firmly on the throttle regarding several decisions.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to transport and safety improvements despite funding constraints from the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) of around $45 million less than Council planned for in its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan (LTP).

Eligible projects in the city are typically co-funded with 51% coming from a NZTA subsidy and 49% from Council.

At a 31 October Council meeting Elected Members agreed to continue with the local share of funding it set aside in the LTP; around $45 million to continue to maintain the city’s near 700km of roads, 178km of cycleways and more than 1900km of footpaths. This funding will enable key projects to progress, even without matching NZTA co-investment.

Some projects, with NZTA funding, on a list of priority projects valued at $12.68 million were approved for delivery over the 2024-27 period, while the remaining priorities will be finalised in March 2025.

Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Committee Angela O’Leary highlighted Council’s duty to continue to maintain and improve the city’s transport network, irrespective of central government’s contribution.

“We’ve done our best to honour our commitments under the LTP, ensuring essential transport projects can proceed. While NZTA funding remains a challenge, we are staying on track to deliver safer, more connected solutions for Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Part of this, safety around schools remain a priority for us.

The Committee approved the upgrade of walking and cycling facilities on Morrinsville Road between Silverdale and Cambridge Road, which is 100% funded by NZTA as part of a wider programme to upgrade the stretch of road. A concept design will now get under way alongside the new intersection at Morrinsville Road, Silverdale Road and Matangi Road and surrounding pedestrian and cycling facilities.

Deputy Mayor O’Leary also emphasised the importance of the public understanding the economic impact of a proposed community consultation on a speed limit change to Wairere Drive to enable a new Pak ‘n Save development in Te Rapa.

“The proposed development represents a significant commercial opportunity for our city, bringing vital construction jobs, enhancing local convenience, and driving competition in the supermarket sector during a time of price sensitivity.

"This project is not just about a new supermarket and a required speed change; it’s about fostering economic growth and ensuring that our residents and businesses benefit from strategic investments like this.”

A report will be taken to an Extraordinary Council Meeting on 3 December for approval.

Elected members also received updates on progress for a signalised crossing on Heaphy Terrace and the continuation of a study into illegal dumping.

