Week On Our Streets

Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible and we’ll do our best to keep any delays to a minimum. Traffic management may be in place to make sure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, can navigate these areas safely while work is underway. Works and dates are subject to change based on factors such as wet weather and staff availability.

Residents, pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access unless specified below.

Events

Worley Place – road closure

The shared zone of Worley Place will be closed on Saturday 30 November from 3pm – 10.30pm for the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.

Willoughby Street, Anglesea Street, Knox Street – road closures

A series of streets in the central city will be closed Sunday 8 December for the Hamilton Christmas Parade.

Roads closed 7am – 5pm:

Willoughby Street (from Mill Street to Anglesea Street).

Anglesea Street (from Willoughby Street to Rostrevor Street).

Roads closed 12.30am – 5pm:

Anglesea Street (from Rostrevor Street to Knox Street).

Knox Street.

Ongoing works/delays

Sayer Street – lane closure

Sayer Street (from Higgins Road to Irvine Street) continues to have one lane closed at a time from 7am – 6pm until Saturday 30 November for footpath, kerb and channel repairs.

Walker Terrace – lane closure

The entire length of Walker Terrace continues to have one lane closed at a time from 7am – 6pm until Friday 13 December for footpath repairs.

Ford Street – road closure

The entire length of Ford Street remains closed until Friday 13 December for resurfacing. Residents will continue to have access and pedestrians and people on bikes can use the footpath.

York Street – road closure

The entire length of York Street remains closed until Friday 13 December for resurfacing. Residents will continue to have access and pedestrians and people on bikes can use the footpath.

Corbett Avenue – road closure

The entire length of Corbett Avenue remains closed from 7am – 6pm until Friday 20 December for footpath repairs.

Waikato Expressway (State Highway 1)

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are doing a series of roadworks on the Waikato Expressway (State Highway 1) between Taupiri and Horotiu.

This section of the Waikato Expressway will be closed from midnight Sunday 1 December to midday Friday 6 December. Signed detours are in place for through traffic.

For more information on disruptions to state highways, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/journeys

