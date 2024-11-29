Community Spirit Shines Bright Orange

Cobi Silvester from Selywn Ridge School prepares to cut the ribbon as Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, Constable Jenna Southon, and Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer watch on. (Photo/Supplied)

Full of excitement and sporting bright orange outfits, over 700 students from Tauranga and Western Bay primary and intermediate schools took to the streets of Mount Maunganui yesterday in the annual Road Safe Orange Walk.

Tauranga City Council Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the enthusiastic participants included Travel Safe and Travel Smart students, bus monitors, and road patrollers who worked tirelessly throughout the year to keep their peers safe getting to and from school.

“Road Safe Orange Walk is an opportunity for student road safety volunteers from across Tauranga and the Western Bay to get out in public with their colourful banners and show the community what a great job they’re doing.”

“It’s wonderful to see the community, the councils, the police, and the schools all come together to celebrate road safety,” says Mahé.

After a few words from Mayor Drysdale and Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer, the students set off from Coronation Park at 9:30 a.m., greeted by cheering families, shoppers, and local staff who lined Maunganui Road as the parade made its way around the Pacific Avenue roundabout and back.

After the walk trophies were awarded by police to schools with the best banners.

The Year 7/8 Road Safety category was won by Tauriko School for their banner Stay seated stay safe.

In their accompanying description the students explained their rationale.

“Our banner is a crucial reminder for our community, especially as more than half of our students rely on buses for their daily commute to and from school. By reinforcing this message each day, we’re helping ensure the safety of our students while travelling. Staying seated on the bus is a simple but important action that minimises distractions and reduces the risk of accidents, making it a key part of our commitment to the well-being of every student.”

Ōtūmoetai Primary School won the Year 5/6 Road Safety category for their banner YOLO click it, and the best banner for the Year 5/6 Active Travel category went to Omanu School for Walk don’t car, bike if far.

After the main event wrapped up at Coronation Park the festivities continued at Baywave, where the students escaped the sun and enjoyed a refreshing swim and a celebratory BBQ prepared by the police.

