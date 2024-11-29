Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Make Arrest Following Flee In Newmarket

Friday, 29 November 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A patched Head Hunter has been arrested and his associate referred to Youth Aid following a fleeing driver incident in Newmarket last night.

At about 10.20pm, Police signalled for a vehicle travelling on Gillies Ave to stop however it failed to do so and took off at speed.

Inspector Grae Anderson, Auckland City Police, says the vehicle was seen entering the Southern Motorway and the Police Air Support Unit was able to quickly locate the vehicle and track it as it travelled onto Couldry Street, Eden Terrace.

“Both the driver and passenger have then exited the vehicle and attempted to hide down the side of a property.

“One of the pair has then allegedly attempted to get into another vehicle and leave, however staff have arrived and he has then surrendered to Police without incident.”

Inspector Anderson says the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and the passenger will be referred to Youth Aid.

“We continue to have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour in our community and those responsible will be held to account.”

A 26-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with possession of an offensive weapon and failing to answer district court bail.

The vehicle was also impounded for six months.

